DuBOIS — Elizabeth A. Gankosky, a member of the Class of 2018 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, will attend George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia. Her field of study will be international studies.
At Central, Gankosky was a member of the National Honor Society and active in Campus Ministry, serving as a Student Eucharistic Minister as a senior. She participated in soccer, cross country and track & field as an upperclassman, earning numerous letters, and served as soccer captain her senior year.
Gankosky remained active in Girls Scouts throughout high school and was the church organist at her home parish of St. Tobias in Brockway. She also participated in the Global Leadership Adventures as a junior.
Gankosky graduated from Central having earned 6 college credits through Central’s Advanced Standing Program. She also is a Dale Carnegie Graduate and a 2018 Miss Brockway Old Fashioned 4th of July Queen.
Gankosky is the recipient of the George Mason University Recognition Award, the Shane Edward Horner Memorial Scholarship, and this year’s recipient of the Mary Petruzzi Lionetti Memorial Scholarship Award for Catholic Leadership.
Gankosky is the daughter of Jeffrey and Irene Gankosky of Brockway.
