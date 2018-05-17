DuBOIS — The Down to Earth Garden Club annual spring plant sale will be held at BMP, 1263 Maple Ave., DuBois, beginning at 7 a.m. Friday until 5:30 p.m. On Saturday, the hours will be from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
The perennials available at the sale are all hardy in DuBois and the surrounding areas because they were grown here in members' gardens. They range from the unusual to native plants. There are trees, flowering plants, ground covers, plants for naturalizing and specimen plants. Information and the plant list can be found at www.downtoearthgardenclub.com. Any questions can be directed to the “contact us” tab or downtoearthgardenclub@hotmail.com.
All proceeds go to maintaining the many beds, flower boxes, and pots that the group plants and cares for in the city and on the Beaver Meadow Walkway, as well as beds at Parker Dam. Members of the Down to Earth Garden Club also provide expertise and help to schools, organizations and other non-profits interested in gardening.
