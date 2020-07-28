CHESTER — Laura Gardner of Ridgway graduated with a master’s degree in social work from Widener University, which conferred degrees to more than 1,100 undergraduate and graduate students this year.
The university created a digital hub to celebrate the milestone accomplishments of the 2020 graduates from a safe distance. The graduates are also invited to participate in a re-scheduled commencement ceremony at The Mann Center for the Performing Arts in May 2021.
The graduates hailed from 33 states, from Pennsylvania to Hawaii, and 6 different countries, including Iceland, Saudi Arabia, and Morocco. The youngest graduate was 20 years old, while the oldest was 67.