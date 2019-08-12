FORCE — Gardner Hill Community Church annual outdoor concert will be held Saturday, Aug. 17, at 5:30 p.m. Enjoy music by the Singing Dutchmen.
Fellowship time will follow the concert. Hot dogs and beverages will be provided. Please bring a covered dish to share.
Bring a friend and join us for an uplifting evening of music, fellowships and friends. Please bring a lawn chair.
The church is located at 2808 Gardner Hill Road, just off Route 255, near Force.
For more information, call Agnes Beck at 814-787-7444.