ST. MARYS — Gasbarre is pleased to announce Keith Fleming has joined the organization as business development manager for Gasbarre Thermal Processing Systems. Fleming’s experience and knowledge will allow him to support existing customers and advance Gasbarre’s growing footprint in the continuous annealing, brazing and sintering markets.
Fleming brings more than 25 years of industry experience to Gasbarre, having previously worked with powder materials, powder metal parts producers, and investment castings. Fleming is also dedicated to advancing the industries he is in by serving on Penn State DuBois’ Industry Advisory Board, MPIF’s Industry Development Board and the Marketing and Membership Committee of the Investment Casting Institute.
Fleming’s experience continues to show Gasbarre’s commitment to having personnel that understand our customer’s challenges and provide proven solutions.
“With the addition of Keith, we have added yet another team member to our organization that brings many years of experience,” said Sinterite & C.I. Hayes President Mark Saline. “Keith’s work in the powder metal industry and beyond has given him the tools necessary to support our growing customer base as well as advancing our products into new markets. We are excited to have him on board.”