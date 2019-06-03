FALLS CREEK — The Gateway Humane Society is currently selling raffle tickets as a fundraiser. The ticket price is $5 per ticket. Monetary prizes range from $1,000 to $250. Other prizes include a smart television, lawn mower and gift card. All proceeds will benefit the animals.
Opening in 2008, the Gateway Humane Society is a no-kill animal shelter located in Falls Creek. In the last 10-plus years, the shelter has housed, treated and rehired 1,907 dogs and 747 cats, numerous birds, guinea pigs, rabbits and ferrets. Each animal, either surrendered by individuals or found abandoned in the community are initially checked over by a local vet and treated as needed.
The animals also receive vaccinations and are micro-chipped. In addition to the daily care and medical treatment for the animals, GHS is committed to reducing the population of unwanted dogs and cats by assuring each animal is spayed or neutered before he or she can be adopted.
The shelter relies on donations from individuals and businesses and adoption fees. All donations are appreciated and used to care for the animals.
The shelter is open to the public Monday and Wednesday, from 4-7 p.m., and Tuesday and Saturday, from noon until 4 p.m. The address is 1211 Airport Road, Falls Creek. The public is invited to visit as well as to purchase a raffle ticket. For more information, call 814-375-0505.