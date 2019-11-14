BROOKVILLE — Monique Greer was crowned the International United Miss Pennsylvania Ms. on Nov. 3 and will represent the state at the International pageant in July 2020 at the Stockton Seaview Resort in Galloway, New Jersey.
Greer is a mother of five children and fiancé to a wonderful man, according to a press release.
Working full time as a medical coder at Clarion Psychiatric Center, she makes a difference daily, the release said. She enjoys crafting and photography, running 5K obstacle courses, and being an advocate for Autism Awareness and Acceptance, mental health love, and suicide prevention. Greer is also promotes self-love through her personal web page, Embrace YOUR Beauty, on Facebook.
International United Miss is a scholarship-style pageant system dedicated to the girls and women who represent it. They pride themselves in recognizing the accomplishments of their queens and competitors, achieved both on and off the pageant stage. The experienced directors (who together have more than 35 years of dedication to the pageant community) along with their staff have worked diligently to create a pageant organization focused on the competition aspects that really work the best and that delegates enjoy the most. Beauty is not only on the outside, but the inside as well which is why they have based their system around the aspects of personal judges’ interview, community service and involvement, as well as poise and personality during on stage competitions.
For more information, visit the pageant’s website at www.internationalunitedmiss.com.