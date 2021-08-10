SCRANTON — A forensic accountant with the FBI; a Buenos Aires tour guide; an actor; a stagehand; 24 students who are the first member of their family to go to college and other accomplished future doctors received the first symbol of their new profession as Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine (GCSOM) held its 12th annual White Coat Ceremony for the Class of 2025 on Aug. 7 at the Pavilion at Montage Mountain.
The Class of 2025’s 115 future doctors participated in a ceremony, held in virtually every other medical school in the nation, designed to welcome new medical students into the profession. Students recited an oath acknowledging their responsibilities as future physicians and their obligations to future patients. Then they were cloaked with the white coat — the mantle of the medical profession. White coats were provided by The Stanley J. Dudrick, M.D., and Alan G. Goldstein Endowed Fund.
At the ceremony, GCSOM’s president and dean, Steven J. Scheinman, M.D., reminded the students that despite the pace of change and the wonders of new technology, “What needs to remain constant through, or even despite, all of this is your relationship with the patient. Many things in our brave new world of modern medicine conspire to separate you from them . . . this is where oaths come in.”
Scheinman urged the Class of 2025 to return to their White Coat ceremony oath throughout their education and their careers as a means to keep “your relationship with the patient central to your identity as a physician.”
John Farrell, M.D. presented the Dr. Lester Saidman Memorial Lecture, named in honor of the well-respected physician and educator from Luzerne County. Farrell is an associate in radiology in Geisinger’s Northeast Region. He specializes in breast imaging and breast interventional procedures. He is an assistant professor of radiology at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine and the assistant chair of radiology in the Diagnostic Medicine Institute at Geisinger. He was the recipient of the school’s North Campus Professor of the Year award for the 2015-2016 and 2017-2018 academic years. In 2021, he was the recipient of the Leonard Tow Humanism in Medicine Faculty Award as well as the Outstanding Faculty Mentor Award.
Area students welcomed with a white coat were:
- Dayna DeSalve of DuBois
- Tyler Singer of Philipsburg
- Ryan Young of Punxsutawney
