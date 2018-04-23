DuBOIS — The DuBois Area Historical Society will host a genealogy program will Thursday at 2 p.m. at the Society’s museum on West Long Avenue.
The one-hour program will be presented by experienced genealogist Barb Kopshina and will focus on local resources online. This session is designed to help those novice genealogists getting started and to provide additional sources for those already into their family histories. There is no charge to attend.
