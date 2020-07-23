DuBOIS — Zachary T. George, a member of the Class of 2020 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, will attend the Westminster University, New Wilmington. His field of study will be biochemistry with plans of becoming a pharmacist.
George is a member of Lakeside United Methodist Church, DuBois.
At Central, George was a member of the National Honor Society, Math Competition, Senior Class Play, The Baseball Show and on the Varsity Tennis Team. He was a Camp Counselor at Camp Friendship. George was named salutatorian of his class.
George graduated from Central having earned twelve college credits through the school’s College Within High School Program with Butler County Community College and Advance Placement Tests. He is a Dale Carnegie graduate.
George received the Westminster Scholarship, Westminster Dean’s Scholarship, and the DCC Overall Academic Achievement honor plaque.
He is the son of the Larry and Aundrea George, DuBois.