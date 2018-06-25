CLEARFIELD — Kathleen Gillespie, Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc. CEO, has been named to the Pennsylvania’s Alzheimer’s State Plan Task Force. The Pennsylvania Department of Aging recently announced the formation of Pennsylvania’s Alzheimer’s State Plan Task Force. The task force was created to take a lead role in implementing and championing the goals and recommendations of Pennsylvania’s State Plan for Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders.
“Over 400,000 Pennsylvanians are living with Alzheimer’s disease or a related disorder and the toll of this disease extends beyond those affected to their families, friends, and communities,” said Governor Wolf. “I look forward to seeing the positive impact that this task force will have on Pennsylvania’s fight against Alzheimer’s.”
Objectives of the task force include:
Working with local organizations, entities, advocates, and other stakeholders to identify and share best practices that support the goals and the overall success of the plan
Leading efforts to review and revise the state plan, as necessary
Developing and facilitating the actions needed to carry out the plan
Pursuing research and reviewing any other issues that are relevant to Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders
Assisting in planning the annual Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders Forum
Assisting in the development of an annual update to the plan
“The Wolf Administration is committed to embracing and supporting Pennsylvanians who are touched by Alzheimer’s disease or a related disorder,” said Secretary of Aging Teresa Osborne. “We are confident that the task force will help us ensure that home and community-based services and supports are available, accessible, and responsive to the needs of both caregivers and those living with dementia.”
For more information on the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, visit aging.pa.gov or contact your local Area Agency on Aging at 814-765-2696.
Programs and services of the Agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc., Mature Resources Foundation, and local and consumer contributions.
