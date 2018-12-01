DuBOIS — #GivingTuesday at Penn State DuBois raised nearly $3,000 to support the Penn State DuBois Future Fund. Gifts from alumni, friends, faculty and staff, as well as a $1,000 match from Chancellor M. Scott McBride all contributed to the total.
The Penn State DuBois Future Fund is unrestricted, which allows the chancellor to utilize funds to support the greatest needs of the campus. Gifts help to support emergency funding for students in crisis, student scholarships, career services and student internships, community-based research projects, lab equipment, books, student travel opportunities, student activities and cultural events and much more.
Held on Tuesday, November 27, this year #GivingTuesday is an annual global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide. Founded in 2012 by the 92nd Street Y – a community and cultural center in New York City. #GivingTuesday inspired millions of people to give back and support the causes they believe in. Over $300 million was raised online to benefit a tremendously broad range of organizations, and much more was given in volunteer hours, donations of food and clothing, and acts of kindness.
For more information on all giving at Penn State DuBois, contact Director of Development Jean Wolf, at 814-372-3038 or jaw57@psu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.