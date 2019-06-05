The golf committee of the Penn Highlands Healthcare/KTH Architects Golf Classic is pleased to announce its annual tournament.
This one-of-a-kind event will be held on Friday, June 21, with a 9 a.m. tee time at each of the four main communities that make up Penn Highlands Healthcare. Golfers are able to request the location at which they wish to golf. The courses are:
- Bavarian Hills Golf Course, St. Marys;
- Eagles Ridge Golf Course, Curwensville;
- Pinecrest Country Club, Brookville;
- Treasure Lake Silver Course, DuBois.
This tournament is the largest fundraiser of the year for Penn Highlands Healthcare. As always, proceeds will support patient care at each of the four hospitals. Each contributor has the opportunity to choose where his or her donation is directed. Proceeds can be shared equally among all four hospitals or designated by the donor.
This year, proceeds will be used at the individual hospitals as follows:
- Penn Highlands Brookville – Surgical Services Equipment;
- Penn Highlands Clearfield – Digital Mammography Suite;
- Penn Highlands DuBois – Endo Bronchial Ultrasound Scope;
- Penn Highlands Elk – Vital Sign Monitors.
The “Penn Highlands Chill & Grill” will again be located on each course, serving hotdogs off the grill and chilled beverages. In addition, there will be games, valuable prizes and giveaway items. After play, all golfers will be treated to dinner right at their course of play.
Each year, the generous contributions of our communities have helped make this event a huge success. Last year’s tournament raised $98,000 to benefit Penn Highlands patients.
Both teams and individuals are encouraged to sign-up. For those unable to golf, there are many sponsorship opportunities available. For more information, call Donna Haney at 814-375-3901.