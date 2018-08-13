Meghan E. Graeca, a member of the Class of 2018 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, will attend John Carroll University. Her field of study will be a double major in biology and theology & religious studies.
At Central, Graeca was named Valedictorian of the Class of 2018, and was a member of the National Honor Society, serving as president her senior year and vice-president as a junior. Active in student council throughout high school, she served as council vice-president as a senior.
Graeca was a three year member of both DCC’s Mock Trial and Math Competition teams.
She also participated in PJAS for three years earning first place and was active in Lead & Seed and Youth Group for the past two years.
Graeca earned numerous varsity letters and recognition throughout all four years of high school in soccer and cross country, where she served each as team captains, and in track for three years, setting school records. During her summers, she completed various science courses at Saint Francis University.
Graeca graduated from Central having earned 12 college credits through the school’s Advanced Standing Program.
Graeca is the recipient of the John Carroll University Magis Scholarship and Honors Scholarship.
At commencement, she was awarded the honor plaque for Overall Academic Excellence and received the Bishop’s Award for Academic Excellence.
Graeca is the daughter of Dr. & Mrs. Steven Graeca of DuBois.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.