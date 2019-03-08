BRADFORD — Grammy-nominated music group Cherish the Ladies will play traditional and new Celtic tunes as world-champion Irish dancers amaze the audience at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford on March 13.
In conjunction to Women’s History Month and St. Patrick’s Day, the all-female Celtic group will play a new show, “Heart of the Home” at 7:30 p.m. in the Bromeley Family Theater of Blaisdell Hall. Tickets are $30 for the public and $5 for students and include a wine and cheese-tasting event that begins at 6 p.m.
Cherish the Ladies has just celebrated a milestone anniversary of 34 years together since their first concert in 1985, but the Ladies are not resting on their laurels. “Heart of the Home” will have the audience singing, clapping and tapping its feet — all while being regaled with hilarious anecdotes from Cherish the Ladies founder and front woman Joanie Madden.
The “Heart of the Home” live show is a blend of old and new with songs from the group’s latest album of the same name. Irish songs, lively jigs and reels and heart-wrenching slow airs transport the audience on a musical odyssey.
The Ladies take centuries-old music that has been passed down from generation to generation and make it their own with tasteful new arrangements and talented renditions. The live show also highlights catchy new melodies inspired by Ireland’s rugged Wild Atlantic Way.
Cherish the Ladies formed in New York City in 1985 to display women’s talent in a male dominated Irish music scene. Since then, Cherish the Ladies has recorded 17 albums, toured the world and played at the White House and the Olympics.
It has collaborated with The Boston Pops, the Chieftains, Vince Gill, Pete Seeger, Don Henley, Arlo Guthrie and many symphony orchestras.
The group’s live recording, “An Irish Homecoming,” was simultaneously videotaped for an Emmy Award-winning Public Broadcasting Service special.
The group is led by Joanie Madden, who is an All-Ireland flute and whistle champion and who has also been hailed as one of the Top 25 most influential Irish-Americans in the past quarter century.
Cherish the Ladies is considered one of the top Celtic groups in the world and has been hailed as “passionate, tender and rambunctious” (The New York Times) and as having “an astonishing array of virtuosity” (The Washington Post). The group even has a street named in its honor in the Bronx.
Prior to the concert, a wine and cheese tasting will be available in Blaisdell Hall. Event goers will be able to enjoy a savory assortment of cheese from Potter County’s God’s Country Creamery as well as a variety of wine from Johnson Estate Winery.
Tickets are available at the Bromeley Family Theater Box Office from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily, by calling 814-362-5113 or by visiting www.upb.pitt.edu/thearts/.
For disability needs related to the concert, contact the Office of Disability Resources at 814-362-7609 or clh71@pitt.edu.
