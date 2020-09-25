ERIE — The Catholic Foundation of Northwest Pennsylvania announces the opening of the 2020 Fall Education Grant cycle. Applications for these grants are being accepted through Sept. 26.
Locally, Fr. Ross Miceli of Saint Boniface Parish in Kersey received a grant in the 2020 spring education grant cycle that funded subscriptions to a digital platform, Word on Fire’s ENGAGE .
“We are using Word on Fire ENGAGE at Saint Boniface Parish to share invaluable resources while people are socially distancing and away from traditional ‘church.’ The Word on Fire platform allows us to study great saints and Catholic influencers at the same time, even while we are physically apart. It’s a great way to stay connected in a digital world,” shared Father Ross Miceli, pastor.
Education grants are made possible through donations made to the Foundation’s Education Endowment. Lisa Louis, executive director of the foundation, shares news of other grants awarded. “This past spring, the Catholic Foundation awarded six education grants to three schools and two parishes totaling $50,380.” Education grant guidelines and criteria are available on the Foundation website, www.MyCatholicFoundation.org. All applications are accepted through an online process which is also accessible through the website.
The Catholic Foundation of Northwest Pennsylvania is the only community foundation in the Diocese of Erie (northwest Pennsylvania) guided by Catholic values and investment principles. The Foundation is governed by a dedicated board of directors including two board members from the eastern region of the Erie diocese: Ken Kane of Kane and Bob Crowley of Warren. For more information visit www.MyCatholicFoundation.org.