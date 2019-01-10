LOCK HAVEN — The Lock Haven University Testing Center will conduct a number of Graduate Record Examinations (GRE) General Tests throughout the spring semester and into June. The testing sessions in January will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15 and Wednesday, Jan. 30 in the Testing Center.
Other dates the test will be administered during the fall semester include:
• 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5
• 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14
• 5 p.m. Thursday, March 14
• 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 20
• 5 p.m. Thursday, March 28
• 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 3
• 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 10
• 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 14
• 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 28
• 9 a.m. Saturday, June 8
For more information, visit www.lockhaven.edu/workforce and click on LHU Testing Center. Register early, as seats will fill quickly.
For more information on Lock Haven University, visit www.lockhaven.edu, email admissions@lockhaven.edu, or call 570-484-2011.
Lock Haven University’s main campus is located on the West Branch of the Susquehanna River in the scenic mountains of Pennsylvania. The university offers 49 undergraduate majors and certifications with 47 minors and five graduate programs.
LHU is a member of Pennsylvania’s State System, the largest provider of higher education in the Commonwealth. Its 14 universities offer more than 2,300 degree and certificate programs in more than 530 academic areas of study. Nearly 520,000 system alumni live and work in Pennsylvania.
For more information, call Shannon Walker, 570-484-3131, shannon.walker@lockhaven.edu.
