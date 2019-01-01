PUNXSUTAWNEY — Community Action, Inc. and the Ebensburg Marine Reserve Unit’s Toys for Tots extend a heartfelt thank you to the community donors, volunteers, and businesses who provided 335 Jefferson County children with toys and gifts this holiday season. This appreciation includes Fox’s Pizza of Punxsutawney for providing a pizza lunch for all the volunteers on toy distribution day.
Senior Corps-RSVP volunteers, Punxsutawney REACT, and community volunteers served as “Santa’s Elves” helping parents select toys and gifts for their children. Samantha Schrecengost, Senior Corps-RSVP Director stated, “With the help of volunteers, Toys for Tots allows parents to pick amongst the donated items for desired gifts for their children, with all gifts being free of charge. This ‘pick your toys’ method enables parents to know what their children will receive and ensure the toys are appropriate.”
Schrecengost continued, “Community Action, Inc. has co-sponsored the Jefferson County Toys for Tots with the U.S. Marines since 1999. We are fortunate to have many local businesses providing several years of annual support, such as H.L. Libby providing the toy distribution space at the Punxsutawney Plaza and FEMCO Machine operating their Gingerbread House on Route 436 to collect toy donations.” This year new supporters included The Burrow, Rebekah Ferguson, Vinyl Mama, Jefferson County Housing Authority, Catherine Sinclair, Beverage Air, and Samantha Kocher, all holding local fundraisers to help fund Toys for Tots’ goal to provide a joyful Christmas for area children. Additionally, the Punxsutawney Borough Police successfully hosted their first “Stuff the Cruiser” collection event and Kaylan Eddy generously donated LuLaRoe clothing for the older children.
Those interested in hosting a fundraiser, becoming a volunteer for set up, collection, or distribution, or becoming a collection site for the 2019 Toys for Tots, please contact Samantha Schrecengost at Community Action, Inc., (814) 938-3302, ext. 236 or volunteer@jccap.org.
