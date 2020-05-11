EAST STROUDSBURG — A total of 1,101 students, including Paige Grecco of Brockway, received degrees from East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania on May 9. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, traditional ceremonies could not take place, but all degrees will be conferred upon completion of coursework.
ESU shared messages from Marcia G. Welsh, Ph.D., ESU president; Wil Del Pilar, Ph.D., vice president of higher education at The Education Trust; and Leila Bouchekouk '20 ESU student government president. Along with their remarks, a video was created using photos graduating students submitted of their favorite campus memories, along with a digital copy of a commemorative celebration booklet. All can be found at esu.edu/celebrate. Students will receive a copy of the commemorative booklet via mail, along with a graduation tassel and any honors cords they have earned.
A total of 905 bachelor's degrees, 185 master's degrees and 11 doctoral degrees will be awarded.