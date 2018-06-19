GROVE CITY — The following students were named to the Dean's List for the Spring 2018 semester at Grove City College.
Brookville: Kira Wazelle, with Distinction.
DuBois: Brie Hughes, with Distinction, and Zachary Sloan, with High Distinction.
Punxsutawney: Julia Voris, with Distinction.
Sigel: Cassandra Burkett.
St. Marys: Julie Wilson, with Distinction.
Sykesville: Jacob Leamer, with Distinction.
Weedville: Michaela Cashmer.
Kane: Nicholas Grube, with High Distinction.
