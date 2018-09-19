CLARION — Clarion University College of Health and Human Services has changed its name to the College of Health Sciences and Human Services to better reflect the professional programs it offers and represent the comprehensive programming and growth of offerings in these fields.
“’Health science’ expands the focus of the college and refers to the body of knowledge, applicable in the practice of clinical health care and population health,” said Dr. Jeffery Allen, dean, who is leading the growth and has an extensive background in neuropsychology. “The college comprises numerous disciplines and sub-disciplines that provide cross-curricular training that will aid in impacting health, disease, diagnostics and clinical practice.”
The college houses the departments of communication sciences and disorders; human services, rehabilitation, health and sport sciences; and nursing. The department of psychology also recently became part of the college, a move from the College of Arts, Education and Sciences.
“Health care must address the whole person, and the medical profession is moving to integrate physical, behavioral and mental health care and services,” said Dr. Pam Gent, interim provost. “Locating the department of psychology in the college will allow for greater collaboration and synergy between the departments and faculty and, more importantly, it will allow for increased opportunities for students to develop skills in coordinated care and a team-based approach to serving people.”
In the past few years, Clarion has introduced multiple academic programs in health sciences and human services, including nutrition and fitness, sport management, a three-year bachelor’s in respiratory therapy and master’s programs in athletic training and mental health counseling. Enrollment in the expanded nursing program continues to grow at all levels: ASN, RN-to-BSN, four-year BSN, MSN and DNP.
As the college continues to expand and grow, the focus will be to address regional and broader workforce needs in the areas of health sciences and human services.
“New degrees and training programs will remain interdisciplinary and collaborative to better prepare students for their careers,” Allen said. “We are committed to expanding community outreach to further education and science, and rural health initiatives. Examples of these types of initiatives are the opioid specialist and head injury and concussion management certificates that impact multiple disciplines and careers.”
In conjunction with Northwest AIDS Alliance, Clarion University is a leader in providing health services in the region, and this change reflects the opportunities students at Clarion have to engage in real-world problem solving.
The College of Health Sciences and Human Services offers programs on the Clarion and Venango campuses, online and at the Pittsburgh site at West Penn Hospital School of Nursing.
