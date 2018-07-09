UNIVERSITY PARK — Expressive arts activities, a butterfly tent and wildlife exhibits are just a few of the many events planned for young people and their families at Ag Progress Days, Aug. 14-16.
Interactive exhibits at the 4-H Youth Building, behind the Family Room on Main Street between West Eighth and West Ninth streets, will feature 4-H programming in science, engineering, technology, citizenship, leadership and healthy living. Children can learn how to get involved with 4-H, and visitors also can play with rabbits, see robotics demonstrations, and learn about farm and home safety and plant diseases.
The event will include several daily expressive arts demonstrations:
- On Tuesday, the Blue Mountain 4-H Club will teach kids how to make a friendship bracelet using wool.
- The Shaver’s Creek 4-H Club will be on hand Wednesday to provide an expressive arts activity.
- On Wednesday and Thursday, Lancaster 4-H will teach participants how to use crayon resist and liquid watercolor to emulate batik fabric.
- Stackhouse added that 4-H serves as a pathway to the future, with many of its alumni going on to have a career or hobbies that grew from their experience in the program.
- “We are excited to showcase how there is something for everyone in 4-H,” she said. “We also have teamed up with several of our agriculture friends to feature their programs. Stopping by our building will be a great time for any young visitors to the show.”
- Among other Ag Progress Days attractions for youth and families are the following:
- Ryan Bridge, “The Bug Man.” This hands-on educational exhibit in the 4-H Youth Building will feature live and preserved insects.
- Good Time 4-H Club/Ag Progress Days quilt. Youth will design a square for a quilt to be displayed in the 4-H Youth Building throughout the event.
- Pennsylvania Dairy Princess and Promotion Services. Visitors in the 4-H Youth Building can meet local and state dairy royalty and test their knowledge about dairy and nutrition.
- Miss United States Agriculture. Local and state royalty will provide information about this new program and host hands-on activities in the 4-H Youth Building.
- Penn State Department of Plant Pathology and Environmental Microbiology. Kids and families can take part in hands-on exploration of diseased plants — including magnifying glasses, microscopes and games — in the 4-H Youth Building.
- Shaver’s Creek Environmental Center exhibit. Located near the 4-H Youth Building, this exhibit will feature live animals and presentations on wildlife including turtles, birds of prey, snakes, amphibians and insects.
- Butterfly tent. New this year, visitors have the opportunity to walk through a large outdoor screen house with informational displays and live butterflies. Penn State Department of Entomology sponsors this exhibit, located outside the 4-H Youth Building.
- At the Kids’ Climb, on Main Street near the Equine Exhibits Building, children can don safety equipment and harnesses and climb a tree like a professional arborist.
- Hands-on exhibits in the Pasto Agricultural Museum, on East Tenth Street across from the red barn, will give visitors a glimpse into farm and rural life before the widespread use of electricity and gas-powered equipment.
- Demonstrations on healthy eating, food safety, first aid and firearm safety will be offered at the Family Room building on Main Street.
- Visitors can get “lost” in A-Maze-N-Corn, outside the Joseph D. Harrington Crops, Soils, and Conservation Building, at the end of East Fifth Street. This corn maze is accessible for wheelchairs and baby strollers.
- Miniature horses, draft horses and other breeds will be among the demonstrations at the Equine Experience, at the top of Main Street.
Sponsored by Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences, Ag Progress Days is held at the Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center at Rock Springs, 9 miles southwest of State College on Route 45. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 14; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 15; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 16. Admission and parking are free.
For more information, visit the Ag Progress Days website. Twitter users can find and share information about the event by using the hashtag #agprogressdays, and the event also can be found on Facebook (@AgProgressDays).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.