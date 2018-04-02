Christian Taylor and Jacquelyn Von Schmittou of DuBois announce the birth of a daughter on March 14, 2018, at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Hadley Reese Taylor weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Paternal grandparents are Michele West of DuBois and Jamie Taylor of Williamsport. Maternal grandparents are Eric Von Schmittou of DuBois and Robyn Von Schmittou of Delray Beach, Fla.
Maternal great-grandparents are Annette Quimper of Deerfield Beach, Fla., and Donna Von Schmittou of DuBois.
