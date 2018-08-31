DuBOIS — Long-time member and 53rd DuBois Jaycees President, Neil Hanes, has officially been named the 2019 President Elect for the Pennsylvania Jaycees. The nomination took place on August 3rd at the quarterly State Conference in State College. This was a special moment for the DuBois Chapter since this feat hasn’t been accomplished by a DuBois member since Elmer Myers in 1972.
Hanes, a native of St.Marys, will serve as the 83rd state President where he will work to continue the initiatives as set by current State President, Colleen Witman, while striving to obtain his own set goals for 2019. “Doing something for your community, stepping out of your comfort zone and putting someone else’s needs before your own is what’s at the heart of being a Jaycee,” Hanes said in his inaugural speech. “In 2019, my theme as President is, ‘dare to.’ Dare to make an impact in your community, dare to make an impact in your Chapter and dare to make an impact on someone else’s life,” Hanes finished in his closing remarks.
With being named the President Elect, Hanes got to choose his own state board to be a part of his 2019 team. “Imagine what you can accomplish if you were to surround yourself with people who care enough to push you – not to where you see yourself going – but where they see you going,” commented Hanes on his cabinet picks. Hanes choose two DuBois members to serve on his team, making this board one of the strongest ever in terms of DuBois membership.
Hanes named DuBois members, Sheri Price as Secretary and Megan Vallely as Treasurer. Vallely is the current Treasurer for the PA Jaycees, so she will continue to hold her role through Hanes’ term.
Hanes looks forward to what 2019 has in store for him, especially as he takes on this important leadership role for the state. His goal is to make a difference within the Jaycees organization, and to inspire potential members as to what the Jaycees can offer them, both professionally and personally.
Alongside being name Treasurer for 2019, Megan Vallely was also recognized at the State Convention where she received a special award for her dedication to the Pennsylvania Jaycees. Vallely earned the Eastern Institute Award for “Outstanding Performer” for the PA Jaycees organization. Vallely was nominated and given this award by current state President, Colleen Witman, who said, “Megan has gone above and beyond for her and the Jaycees this year.”
Chapter members from Hamburg, Scranton, DuBois and Phoenixville all participated in the state board meeting. This event marks one of the first State Conferences that has taken place in State College for its current membership. The next State Conference is scheduled to take place in February 2019 in Reading, Pa., where Hanes will be officially inaugurated into his presidential role.
