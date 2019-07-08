Faith A. Hannah, a member of the Class of 2019 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, will attend Edinboro University, Edinboro. Her field of study will be photography.
At Central, Hannah was a member of the National Honor Society, Rotary Interact Club, Soccer Team, and was a DuBois Central Community Player. She participated in Vacation Bible School.
Hannah was the recipient of the George N. Nye DuBois Area Counsel of the Arts Scholarship and Symmco Scholarship. She also received the DCC Key Award for Visual Arts.
Her parents are Michael Hannah and Christina Scott.