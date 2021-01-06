STATE COLLEGE — Happy Valley Improv is excited to announce two available virtual improv classes, one for youth sixth grade or above and the other for adults, beginning in early January.
“We want to provide a fun way to connect with others, even during the pandemic,” said James Tierney, one of the four founders of Happy Valley Improv.
The after-school program for youth runs from 4 p.m.-5:15 p.m. on Wednesdays for four weeks and begins on Jan. 13. The program will culminate in a virtual showcase via Zoom for friends and family.
“Kids had a great time with our virtual summer camp last year. We’re excited to be able to do more youth programming,” said Sam Tanner, who will be running the program.
Registration for the youth program is $75, but if a student registers by Jan. 6, the rate is $50.
The adult class –Improv Level A –is geared toward beginners and will be taught by longtime Happy Valley Improv member and instructor Rich de Luca, who also runs the group’s Improv Practice Group.
The class runs from 7 p.m.- 8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays for four weeks and begins on Jan. 12. The class will also culminate in a virtual showcase via Zoom for friends and family.
For more information on the after-school program, visit https://www.happyvalleyimprov.com/after-school.html.
For more information on Level A, visit https://www.happyvalleyimprov.com/eprova.html.