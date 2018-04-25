DuBOIS — Harvey, the hilarious story of a man named Elwood Dowd and his imaginary friend, a six foot rabbit named Harvey, runs April 27, 28, May 3, 4, 5th at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 29, 2 p.m. at The Reitz Theater.
Tickets are $10 for general admission and $8 for seniors/students and are available online at www.reitztheater.com, The Stone Center at Kohlhepp's or in the theater box office on Thursdays between 1-6 p.m.
