BROOKVILLE — Jefferson-Clarion Head Start, Inc. invites local communities to join in celebrating “The Week Of The Young Child” that will be held April 16-20.
The purpose of this week is to inform the public about early childhood programs and to recognize that all young children need and deserve high-quality early learning experiences that prepare them for success in school and life. Additionally, it is a time to draw attention to the needs of young children and their families and plan how to better care for all young children.
Jefferson-Clarion Head Start, Inc. operates pre-school and family development programs that serves children birth –5 years of age and pregnant women. Jefferson-Clarion Head Start, Inc. will serve over 700 children in Jefferson and Clarion Counties this year through Head Start, Pre-K Counts, Early Head Start, and Family Literacy programs.
Head Start and Pre-K Counts provide a high quality pre-kindergarten experience to children to prepare them for entrance into the public schools. Each classroom is staffed with qualified teachers and use an educational curriculum aligned with Pennsylvania Early Learning Standards. Children are regularly assessed to monitor their educational development. We recognize parents as the primary educator of their child and the most important influence in their lives. Parent involvement is encouraged at all levels.
Early Head Start provides home-based services to families with children birth to age 3 and pregnant women. Parent Educators conduct weekly home visits with families that focus on child development, parent-child bonding, health and nutrition and practicing positive parenting skills. Parent Educators use the Partners for a Healthy Baby Curriculum to assist in guiding their activities with families. Infant/Toddler playtimes are provided twice per month for families.
Head Start, Early Head Start and Pre-K Counts are now accepting applications for enrollment for the 2018-2019 school year. As a way to inform the public about our program and for anyone interested in seeing a classroom or talking to staff, each center is having an Open House during The Week of the Young Child (refreshments and activities will be available). The classrooms, locations, dates and times of the Open Houses in your area are listed below:
- Reynoldsville Head Start Center: 1100 Sykesville School Road, Room 104, Reynoldsville, Wednesday, April 18, 4-6 p.m.
- Reynoldsville Pre-K Center: Trinity Lutheran Church, 329 Jackson St., Reynoldsville, Thursday, April 19, 5-7 p.m.
- Brookville 1 Head Start Center: Pinecreek Elementary School, 16771 Route 322, Room 136 Brookville, Monday, April 16, 4-6 p.m.
- Brookville 2 Head Start Center: Pinecreek Elementary School, 16771 Route 322, Room 140 Brookville, Monday, April 16, 4-6 p.m.
- Punxsutawney 2 & 3 Head Start Centers: Punxsutawney Community Center, 220 N. Jefferson St., Punxsutawney, Tuesday, April 17, 3:30-5:30 p.m.
- Punxsutawney 4 Head Start Center: 103 North Gilpin St., Punxsutawney, Wednesday, April 18, 4-6 p.m.
- Punxsutawney 1 Head Start Center: Punxsutawney Community Center ,220 N. Jefferson St.,Punxsutawney, Tuesday, April 17, 3:30-5:30 p.m.
- Sykesville Head Start Center: 219 West Liberty St., Sykesville, Wednesday, April 18, 4–6 p.m.
- Punxsutawney Pre-K Counts: Punxsutawney Community Center, 220 N. Jefferson St., Punxsutawney, Tuesday, April 17, 3:30-5:30 p.m.
- Brockway Head Start Center: Brockway Elementary School, 40 North St., Room 124, Brockway, Wednesday, April 18, 4-6 p.m.
- Brookville 1 Pre-K Counts: Jefferson Manor, 417 Route 28 Brookville, Tuesday, April 17, 5-7 p.m.
- Punxsutawney Site Early Head Start: Punxsutawney Community Center, 220 N. Jefferson St., Punxsutawney,, Tuesday, April 17, 3:30 -5:30 p.m.
- Brockway Pre-K Counts: Brockway Elementary School, 40 North St., Room 96 Brockway, Wednesday, April 18, 3:30-5:30 p.m.
- Brookville 2 Pre-K Counts: Masonic Hall, 105 Evans St., Brookville, Monday, April 16, 4-6 p.m.
- Brookville Site Early Head Start: 18 Western Avenue, Suite C Brookville, Tuesday, April 17, 4-6 p.m.
Everyone is encouraged to take the time to visit a pre-school classroom and learn more about early childhood programs and services. For more information, call Jefferson-Clarion Head Start, Inc. at 814-849-3660 or toll free at 800-628-6150.
