DUBOIS — Healing After Loss, a support group for adults who have lost a loved one, will meet from noon-1:30 p.m. and from 6-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 15, at Penn Highlands DuBois West in the Home Health Building next to the hospital.
There is no cost to attend this group. Meetings are held on the third Wednesday of each month with two sessions offered.
For more information about Healing After Loss, call Penn Highlands Community Nurses at 375-3300.
