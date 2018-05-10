CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield Center for Active Living at 116 South Second Street, Clearfield, is holding a Healthy Steps for Older Adults class.
There is no cost for the class.
The program was developed by the Fall Prevention Initiative of the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, and it is an evidence-based falls prevention program for adults ages 50 and over.
The program is designed to raise participants’ knowledge and awareness, introduce steps they can take to reduce falls and improve their health and well-being, and provide referrals and resources.
The class will be held on June 7 from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM with a lunch break from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM. If you would like lunch at the Center, it is on a donation basis for anyone over 60 and $3.50 for anyone under 60, or you are free to go out and have lunch on your own.
Reservations are required.
Please call Connie Harris at 765-9319 to sign up.
Programs and services of the Agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc., Mature Resources, and local and consumer contributions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.