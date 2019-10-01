INDIANA — David Henninger, of DuBois, was part of Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s John J. and Char Kopchick College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics sixth annual Research Experience for Summer Scholars Program.
Henninger, the son of David and Kristin Henninger, of DuBois, is a 2017 graduate of DuBois Area High School.
Henninger is a pre-dentistry major at IUP.
In the RESS program, Henninger conducted research with Dr. Sanda Maicaneanu on his project, titled “Heterogeneous Fenton Oxidation of Cationic Dyes Using Iron Natural Bearing and Iron-Enriched Montmorillonitic Clay.”
Students worked in either IUP research laboratories or in the field for a 10-week period with an IUP faculty mentor.
The program included events such as the “Presenter Pizza Series” where students presented their research; professional development events where students were given tips and resources for resume writing and poster presenting; and a concluding event with keynote speaker Dr. Douglas Kupas ’86, the Director of Pennsylvania’s Emergency Medical Services.