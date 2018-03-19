BROCKWAY — Each year, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board hosts its annual Alcohol Awareness Poster Contest.
This year, Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School senior Kira Fry will have her art included.
According to the Liquor Control Board, The Alcohol Awareness Poster Contest asks students to present “positive alternatives to underage drinking.” This is up to the student, but often focuses on sports or volunteerism. The winning designs will be reproduced across the state as posters or calendars.
For Fry, the project inspired her to look to the stars.
“I got into this mood abut space and the galaxy,” Fry said. “I did two other space themed projects for other art assignment. The saying popped into my head, ‘Reach for the stars,’ and it got me thinking about the moon.”
Fry brought in some pop culture, resurrecting a version of the MTV astronaut to hop along the surface of the moon while telling kids to “Make no space for alcohol. Instead…reach for the stars!”
“Parents can relate because they remember that astronaut,” Fry said. “But it is popular among students now, too. I wanted to incorporate something cool that’s fancy and connected to two generations.”
Fry is not the first Brockway student to get in the calendar. Last year saw Mary Fremer’s artwork reproduced.
“I have my students look at PowerPoints with previous winners’ work,” explained Brockway art teacher Melanie Oknefski. “Then I have them work with different slogans and themes. They brainstorm and create two sketches.”
Oknefski was excited to see Fry win $50 and a spot in the calendar. This year, Fry is not the only Brockway student getting an honor, making this an extra-special trip to Harrisburg for Oknefski.
“I’m getting special recognition for my drawing,” Senior Savannah Buttery explained. “Basically, when we go down to the museum, they’ll recognize what I came up with. I get to show off my artwork.”
Buttery and Fry are close friends, and Fry found out about Buttery’s recognition before she knew about her own inclusion in the calendar.
“I did not expect to be chosen for the calendar,” Fry said. “Savannah Buttery got her letter before me and I was excited for her. Her art was awesome! I got my letter a day or two after her! Mr. Dippold told me before I got my letter.”
Mark Dippold is Brockway’s principal.
Oknefski is taking Fry and Buttery to Harrisburg on April 4 at 1 p.m. for the official ceremony. They get to tour an art museum in Harrisburg before going to the ceremony. Fry’s art will then go around the state in the calendar while Buttery’s will be reproduced elsewhere.
“I’m always proud of my kids,” Oknefski said. “It’s a great honor for them to get chosen for this.”
“It’s nice to know my art will be on a calendar talking about responsible choices for younger kids,” Fry said.
“It’s fun! It’s more than a lecture –it is art. Kids get so many lectures about avoiding alcohol, but they might tune it out. This is something they can go out and do. You can be creative and talk about the right choices in life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.