DuBOIS — Fifty-four members and guests learned the ins and outs of Monarch butterfly raising at the DuBois Area Historical Society’s 11th Annual Spring Luncheon.
Cheryl Shenkle of DuBois presented “Monarchs 2018, What to Expect and How to Help.” For the past four years, Shenkle has led an effort to raise and release monarch butterflies, helping to replenish a species long on a downward spiral.
The Monarch migrates annually from as far as the Canadian border to Mexico where they breed. They then return to the United States to lay eggs. Environmental changes, particularly the loss of milkweed plants, threaten the Monarch’s existence.
Shankle, using a PowerPoint presentation, outline the painstaking task of aiding the Monarch butterfly. Shenkle and others grow the proper milkweed plants to attract the butterflies. Once eggs are laid, she gathers the tiny eggs, disinfects then in a bleach solution, and returns them to boxes containing milkweed, their food during the caterpillar stage of life. Those that mature are released, helping to rebuild their population.
“Every year the releases get bigger,” said Shenkle. “They are rebounding. These butterflies are important to nature. I call the monarchs ‘pretty flying flowers’.”
DuBois Area Historical Society President Ruth Gregori gave the welcome prior to the luncheon hosted at Christ Lutheran Church. Todd Thompson delivered the invocation. Lunch was soup and macaroni salad by Paulette, sandwiches by Subway, and cupcakes by Kookie Kreations.
Upcoming DuBois Area Historical Society activities include:
- April 22 — Dining for a cause fundraiser at Luigi’s Ristorante (all day).
- April 26 – Genealogy workshop, guest speaker Barb Kopshina on the topic of local resources, 2-3:30 p.m. Call 375-9660 for reservations for this free event.
- April 26 – Guest speaker, Clyde Ott, “The History of PACE Precision,” E. D. Reitz Museum, 7 p.m. Free and open to all.
- May 12 – 11th Annual Spring Walk, “Touring the Hill,” meet at St. Michael’s Church parking lot, 10:30 a.m. Free and open to all.
- June 2 – E. D. Reitz Museum open during Art Walk on the Block, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free and open to all.
- October 6 – 11th Annual Spirit of DuBois Lantern Walk, “Exploring the East Side,” leaving from the John E. DuBois Hose Company #3 building. Additional details at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.