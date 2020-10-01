CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield County Historical Society will hold its next book sale on the porch of the Kerr House Museum on Sunday, Oct. 11, from 1:30 until 4:30 p.m.
The sale will take the place of the one held traditionally in December before the onset of cold weather and to maintain social distancing while outdoors. The inventory of local historical works and the Sam King series of maps of north central Pennsylvania will be available for sale. The listing can be found on the society’s website at clearfieldcountyhistoricalsociety.net.
Book and map items, as well as CCHS memberships, have been popular to use as Christmas gifts. The CCHS is offering a 10 percent discount of the listed prices. The newly republished James Mitchell Lumbering and Rafting book, the Public Spirit collection of Clearfield County genealogy and anecdotes, and the Back In The Day Cookbook will all be featured with the society’s entire inventory.
Museum tours will be available with the wearing of masks again required to enter the building. Visitors need to wear masks while inside.
The public is welcome to attend and browse.