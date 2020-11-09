DuBOIS — The DuBois Area Historical Society announces the publication of a biography, “Major: The Life of Israel McCreight.”
“Major: The Life of Israel McCreight” is written by long-time historical society member Tom Schott, following a number of years of research.
Major Israel McCreight (1865-1958), born at the end of the Civil War in Reynoldsville, had an amazing life. Spending his formative years in what was then wilderness, he sought a business education in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. He later went to the West looking for adventure, finding it in abundance in Dakota Territory, along with a lifelong friendship with Native Americans.
McCreight ultimately became one of the developers of DuBois through his banking career with Deposit Bank and numerous community interests. His concern for conservation led him to help in preserving the last remaining virgin timber standing in Cook Forest. His DuBois home, “The Wigwam”, became a destination for famous visitors from his time period, including Indians. But he always felt his greatest achievement was becoming a chief of the Sioux Indians.
“Major: The Life of Israel McCreight,” consists of 160 pages, is indexed, and includes 57 black and white photographs and maps.
The book is available for purchase from the DuBois Area Historical Society, Junk Dealer’s Daughter, and Rosie’s Book Store for $22.50 a copy (including tax). It may also be ordered from the DuBois Area Historical Society by calling 814-371-9006 or E-mail duboisareahistory@yahoo.com. An additional $5 for shipping is required if ordering by mail. All proceeds from the sale of this book go to the DuBois Area Historical Society.