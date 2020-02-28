RIDGWAY — The Elk County Historical Society is seeking new board members and volunteers. The society's annual membership meeting will take place on March 10 at 6 p.m. At that time, potential new board members will be voted on. The annual membership meeting is open to the public and anyone interested in volunteering at ECHS. The Society is inviting all members of the community to attend the meeting and learn about the organization and what it does.
Board President Nancy Peterson is also hoping to attract younger volunteers who will be the Society's stewards of tomorrow. Since 1964, the ECHS has been preserving historical documents and artifacts related to Elk County. Many of the current board and volunteers have been involved with the Society for decades.
"It is one of our priorities to begin building a volunteer base to which we can pass the torch in the future. Many of our hardworking volunteers and board members are getting older and we would love to see some fresh faces get involved with the organization," said board president Nancy Peterson.
The annual meeting is open to all. Those interested in becoming a board member should call the ECHS or email their interest in order to be considered for the ballot on March 10. For those who are not able to attend the meeting on March 10, they are invited to the Society's annual dinner at the Royal Inn on Friday, April 17. The buffet dinner is $25 per person and includes an annual guest speaker. The dinner is a 56-year tradition for the ECHS and is open to the public. Families are always encouraged to attend.
The Elk County Historical Society is currently closed for the season but the museums and genealogy rooms will reopen for regular visits following the annual dinner in April. The ECHS has a collection of thousands of artifacts ranging from historical costumes and firearms to photographs and scientific instruments. Its historic house museum is a highlight of the collection and the Society is always looking for new volunteers interested in giving tours of the house and museum.
Anyone interested in becoming a board member or volunteer may reach the Society by phone at 776-1032 or by email at elkcountyhistory@gmail.com. More information about the ECHS can be found online at elkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.