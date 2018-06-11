DuBOIS — The next DuBois Area Historical Society workshop for genealogy is scheduled for Thursday, June 14 at 2 p.m. at the Penn State DuBois library located in the Hiller Building. This is a change in location and will enable all attending to have access to an individual computer.
The focus of the session, led by Society Director of Genealogy Barb Emmer, will be online searching in old newspapers from free and fee sources. This program is designed to help amateur genealogists locate vital information about their relatives such as births, deaths, marriages, divorces, special events, and other significant information from newspapers across the country and from back in time.
There is no charge to attend. Reservations are preferred and can be made by calling 814-375-9660.
