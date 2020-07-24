DuBOIS — Hannah N. Holdren, a member of the Class of 2020 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, will attend Mount Aloysius College, Cresson. Her field of study will be education.
Holdren is a parishioner of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, DuBois.
At Central, Holdren was on the National Honor Society. She was a member of track and field and team captain for the varsity volleyball team. Holdren lettered in varsity soccer, varsity volleyball and varsity track and field. She was also and a member of the Student Council and Campus Ministry.
Holdren graduated from Central having earned nine college credits through the school’s College Within High School Program with Butler County Community College. She received the Dahrouge Family Education Scholarship, the Alloysius Academic Excellence Scholarship, Mercy Grant and Heritage Scholarship.
She is the daughter of Todd and Karen Holdren, DuBois.