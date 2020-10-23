DuBOIS — Holiday shopping will look different this year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Penn State DuBois Continuing and Community Education as well as the North Central PA LaunchBox would like to help shoppers and business owners navigate this uncharted climate by cohosting the webinar, “Holiday Shopping During COVID: What Should Main Streets Expect?”.
This program and partnership are made possible by the Penn State Global Entrepreneurship Week initiative held Nov. 16-20. GEW Penn State partners with Invent Penn State to help further their mission of economic development, student career success, and job creation. These efforts aim to create unique opportunities for student engagement and build upon classroom learning with real-world interactions within and outside of the university community.
“Holiday Shopping During COVID” is planned for noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18, via Zoom. Those who wish to participate are asked to RSVP at https://pennstate.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_5nYHbdzE1XxkEJv Upon registration, the webinar link will be sent via email.
Matthew Wagner, Ph.D., will present the program. He is vice president of Revitalization Programs at the National Main Street Center, Inc. He is responsible for driving the center’s field service initiatives including the development and delivery of technical services for Main Street America and Urban Main programs, directing the center’s new research agenda, as well as professional development programming through the Main Street America Institute.
Wagner will present a holiday shopping season outlook with tips on how downtown areas can encourage holiday shopping at small businesses.