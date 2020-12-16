BROOKVILLE — The U.S. Departments of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced recently $892,418 to help 126 homeless veterans in Pennsylvania find a permanent place to call home. The rental assistance is provided through the HUD-Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (HUD-VASH) Program, which combines HUD’s rental assistance with VA case management and clinical services.
“I am honored to announce this critical funding for our veterans who have fallen on hard times,” said Joe DeFelice, Regional Administrator of HUD’s Mid-Atlantic region. “They deserve a permanent home of their own.”
A component of the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) program, HUD-VASH vouchers enable homeless veterans to obtain affordable, decent housing in the private market. These vouchers are important tools in helping communities effectively end homelessness among veterans.
In the program, VA Medical Centers assess veterans experiencing homelessness before referring them to local housing agencies for vouchers, taking into consideration their duration of homelessness and their need for longer term, more intensive support. These medical centers, which are located across the U.S., Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands, offer eligible homeless veterans clinical and supportive services. Veterans participating in the program rent privately owned housing and generally contribute no more than 30 percent of their income toward rent.
Nationally, $46 million in HUD-VASH funding is being awarded to 195 local public housing authorities (PHAs) across the country — in the Mid-Atlantic region, PHAs will receive 423 vouchers totaling $4.2 million. Earlier this year, Jefferson County Housing Authority (JCHA) filed a grant application with HUD for these vouchers and recently learned they have been awarded 10 VASH vouchers. JCHA will work in collaboration with the Altoona VA to assist homeless veterans find suitable housing.
Sandra McGuire, JCHA executive director said, “We have just started discussions with Altoona VA staff relating to administering these vouchers and we look forward to getting the program off the ground to help our area veterans.”
For more information, contact April Stear at April@jeffcoha.com or at 814-938 -7140, ext. 114.