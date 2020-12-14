BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County Housing Authority (JCHA) received notice last month that they have been awarded an additional 20 Mainstream vouchers. These vouchers are in addition to the 13 Mainstream vouchers that JCHA currently manages.
This housing assistance is being provided through the HUD’s Mainstream Housing Choice Voucher Program and will provide funding to housing agencies to assist non-elderly persons with disabilities. This program helps to further the goals of the Americans with Disabilities Act by helping persons with disabilities live in the most integrated setting. The program also encourages partnerships with health and human service agencies with a demonstrated capacity to coordinate voluntary services and supports to enable individuals to live independently in the community.
JCHA has chosen an effective date of 3/1/2021 for these additional Mainstream vouchers. However, anyone can apply at anytime for these vouchers. To apply, applications are available for pick up in application boxes at the following addresses:
- 201 N Jefferson Street, Punxsutawney PA
- 1039 Grant Street Ext, Reynoldsville PA
- 219 W Liberty Street, Sykesville PA
Those applying must be non-elderly persons with a disability (non-elderly is at least 18 years of age and less than 62 years of age). The eligible household member does not need to be the head of household, but they must be at least 18 years of age (disabled minor children in the household do not qualify the family for these vouchers.)
With these vouchers, JCHA will administer a total of 33 Mainstream Vouchers, which are in addition to the 263 Housing Choice Vouchers in their program. Deb Shook, Deputy Director, said “We couldn’t be happier that we will be able to help 20 more additional individuals/families with these Mainstream Vouchers.”
For more information, contact April Stear at April@jeffcoha.com or at 814 938 7140 x 114.