ST. MARYS — Good communicators tend to be good leaders, and businesses and companies need employees with leadership potential.
“A business or company’s success depends in large part on how well employees communicate with each other and with customers. The effects of a poorly run meeting or an ineffective sales presentation are lasting and can be expensive,” says Shanda Kelsch, preesident of Elk County Toastmasters.
There are three important questions that business and company owners should ask themselves:
- How well do your employees communicate with potential customers?
- Can they lead meetings efficiently?
- Can they offer constructive feedback and diplomatically deal with a wide range of people?
Elk County Toastmasters can help businesses and companies overcome these obstacles and improve their employee performance.
“Being involved with Toastmasters helps employees to give better sales presentations, organize teams, improve their management skills, present different ideas, listen better, how to use and offer constructive criticism and develop their leaderships skills all while learning how to run an efficient and effective meeting,” says Kelsch, “Having employees join Elk County Toastmasters is like having an on-going training class for busy professionals and we offer the option of meeting online or in-person.”
For more information about how Elk County Toastmasters can help your business or to attend an online or in-person meeting, go to www.elkcounty.toastmastersclubs.org.
Elk County Toastmasters meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of each month online and in-person at St. Boniface School in Kersey.