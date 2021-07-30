The following column was submitted by Cheryl J. Shenkle, coordinator of the Penn State Extension Master Gardeners of Jefferson County.
Many homeowners already have one or more blueberry bushes in their backyard but how well do they bear fruit? By planting these hardy shrubs properly, you can have fresh organic blueberries from June to September. However, later fruiting varieties are more prone to insect damage.
Whether you call them a Superfood or a Powerhouse Fruit, they can have significant impact on your health. Blueberries are low calorie, high fiber, and are excellent sources of Vitamins C, K, Manganese and antioxidants which fight inflammation.
In the Jefferson County area, the Northern Highbush type of blueberry shrub is best for our climate, soil type and altitude. There are many varieties.
For a list of the best blueberries to plant in our area, go to https://extension.psu.edu/blueberry-variety-selection-in-the-home-fruit-planting.
Before selecting new bushes, consider what size berries you want, small, medium or huge! The variety that you buy, and where you plant them will determine the quality and flavor of the fruit that you get. Berry size, sweetness and shrub hardiness are important considerations when making a choice that will provide you with berries for 50 years or more. You will also need at least two plants planted 12 feet apart.
Proper soil and root development, along with adequate watering and pruning will create a stronger, more disease and insect resistant plant. Blueberries have shallow delicate roots and require well drained soil, full sun, low pH, acidic soil and high organic matter, in a location where Rhododendrons would also thrive.
The planting area should ideally be prepared in the fall, making sure there are no weeds and mulch is in place. Because the soil pH, nutrient analysis and tilth is so important, it is essential to do a Penn State Soil Test at least one season ahead of time. Some minor pH amending is possible with Sulphur, but a highly alkaline soil will probably never produce good plants or berries.
When planting, dig a 12 inch deep hole, 24 inches wide, and add peat or compost or to the backfill soil, especially if the native soil is clay/mineral soil. Do not use mushroom compost. Blueberries are best planted in the spring after the last frost or in late summer so the plant can be well-rooted before the ground freezes for the winter.
Birds seem to be the most destructive because the fruit is extremely healthy for them as well as humans. While we do lose a few berries to them in our own berry patch, we have found that a well-placed plastic owl with a moving head does the job nicely. We sometimes look up and find the owl has turned its head yet again to look at us! It can be a little unnerving for humans as well as birds.
In the March-April of the second year, you will annually prune off dead, damaged, old and diseased branches. Be sure all major branches are aimed out of the bush and prune to the ground any that cross the middle of the plant, leaving it open to sunshine and air movement. Removing all fruit blossoms the first to the third year is essential to the development of the actual shrub.
Weeds are a much more serious problem for blueberries than other crops. Proper weed prevention is critical for a strong shrub and a plentiful harvest.
Very well-rotted sawdust or tree bark makes an excellent mulch. Refresh it every spring by removing the old mulch and adding newer mulch at least as far out as the longest branches. There should be no grass or weeds under the branch tips.
Among common insect pests are Yellow Necked Caterpillar, wasps, Japanese Beetles and Spotted Winged Drosophila. For further information on these and any other problems you may run into, contact the Master Gardeners for a free diagnosis. While relatively disease and pest free, these shrubs still require a daily walk around to spot anything different on the stems, leaves or fruit. Get to know what the healthy plant looks like so you can easily spot any changes. During fruiting, they need even closer inspection to prevent losses.
To harvest berries, visit the berry patch frequently to determine by taste testing, when the berries are ready to be picked. Berries should be dark blue on the front and the back. Sort and chill the berries immediately for fresh use. To freeze, place on a cookie sheet and freeze first, then add to a freezer bag or container. Then, there’s always jam, jelly and baked goods. They can be dried, but because they are enclosed in a heavy skin, it takes longer. So make fruit rolls!
For a perfect healthy and delicious organic treat, add a topping of local honey to your bowl of blueberries. Yum!!
