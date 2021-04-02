RIDGWAY — Mark T. Wassell and Julia M. Herzing with Knox Law will address recent developments in HR law, as of April, from 8-10 a.m. Thursday, April 15, during a virtual Zoom meeting.
They will also discuss how a change in administration can shape employers’ experiences under the various labor and employment laws which govern the workplace. They will review how the election of President Joe Biden has impacted enforcement of labor and employment laws and regulations during the first 100 days of his presidency and will look forward to discussing what employers can anticipate in the future.
The event is free for HRMANCPA Chapter members; non-members pay $10. RSVP by Tuesday, April 13 at 5 p.m.
HRMANCPA Chapter Members can RSVP to hrmancpa485@gmail.com.
The Zoom meeting information and log on instructions will be sent in a separate email to those that RSVP.
Non-members can RSVP using this link to Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hrma-ncpa-spring-legal-forum-tickets-148054169005 to pay the $10 fee and get the Zoom link.
The HR Management Association of North Central PA, a local chapter of the Society of Human Resource Management, meets monthly for the personal and professional development of HR professionals and associates working in HR functions and to provide current information and focus on HR issues of importance. You can visit our website at hrmancpa.shrm.org and can also find us on Facebook.
Become a national SHRM member today at www.shrm.org.