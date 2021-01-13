The Human Resource Management Association of North Central PA invites you to join us for a presentation... Resistance is Futile: How to Thrive in the Midst of Unprecedented Change
Chip Madera, a nationally known speaker, will provide a powerful message regarding the constant change that is affecting each one of us.
To learn more about Chip, visit his website at http://www.chipmadera.com/chip-madera-biographical-sketch/
The meeting will take place Thursday, January 21, at 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. on Zoom. The cost is free with a paid HRMANCPA membership by Jan. 21, or $10 for non-members. Those interested should RSVP to hrmancpa485@gmail.com by 5 p.m. on Tuesday 1/29/2021 (Please include the names of everyone attending.)
The Zoom meeting information and log on instructions will be sent in a separate email to those that RSVP.
For more information about HR Management Association of North Central PA visit its website at hrmancp.shrm.org.