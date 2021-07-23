RIDGWAY — The Ridgway Heritage Council has announced that a link to an outstanding Ridgway collection of Hyde-Murphy Company interior photographs is now available for viewing on the main page of their website.
Four local photographers volunteered their time to capture this marvelous heritage in private homes that are rarely seen by the public.
This is a companion project to the recently published book “The Hyde-Murphy Company.”
Homeowners were very gracious to participate; to protect their privacy, their names and locations remain private. The four volunteer photographers were Jason Senior, Frank Segat, Jim Merritt and Ray Beimel.
“This is your chance to glimpse the splendor of Ridgway’s past, preserved for the future. Both the photographers and homeowners dedicated considerable time and effort to document the amazing Hyde-Murphy heritage that is still alive and well,” explained co-producer Dale Fox. “My co-project leader Bob Imhof and I spent many entrancing hours reviewing all the interior photography to identify our favorite shots.”
To view this collection, please visit the Heritage Council website at http://www.ridgwayheritagecouncil.org.