DuBOIS — Boy Scout Troop 72 recognized Eagle Scout Ian Meterko with an Eagle Court of Honor on Saturday, Aug. 25. The Troop 72 Eagle Court of Honor was held at St. Mary Church in Reynoldsville.
Eagle Scout and Senior Patrol Leader Kellen Gibson called the Eagle Court of Honor to order. Brice Gump and Jonah Averill served as the color guard. Troop 72 Scoutmaster Dave Corbeil was the Master of Ceremony. Chaplain Aide Jonah Averill opened the ceremony with a prayer.
With Troop 72, Meterko has held several leadership positions, including patrol leader, photographer, troop scribe and instructor. Meterko has participated in numerous troop activities including fundraising, litter cleanup, placing American flags on veterans’ graves, resident camp at Camp Mountain Run, and participation in Polar Bear Weekends. He accompanied Troop 72 when they paddled the 80 mile Chinklacamoose Trail on the West Branch of the Susquehanna River. He has performed community service on Woodsy Owl weekends at three state parks and at several community events, including the Reynoldsville Red, White, and Blueberry Festival.
Meterko is a confirmed member of St. Mary Parish and is an altar server. He volunteers at many church events such as Bingo Night and dinners.
He is also a Boy Scout and American Red Cross lifeguard. He serves as lifeguard at the Reynoldsville Community Pool and DuBois City Pool. He has taught swim lessons at those pools as well as the DuBois YMCA.
Meterko has been a member of the DuBois YMCA Swim Team, advancing to district and state swim meets. He is a member of the DuBois Area High School swim team, earning letters the past three years and advancing to PIAA District swim meets.
Meterko belongs to the high school Physics Club and is a member of the National Honor Society, having been on the Honor Roll every marking period for the past three years. More noteworthy, Ian successfully completed the 200-hour Emergency Medical Technician training earlier this summer. He earned his national EMT accreditation on his first attempt and currently serves with the Reynoldsville Area Ambulance Service.
Meterko accomplished his Eagle service project by refurbishing a storage shed that was donated to the Reynoldsville Pool Association. He worked with the pool association to plan the project and executed his plan with the assistance of family, friends, and members of Troop 72. This project included the removal of old paneling and light fixtures from inside of the shed. Several broken floor joists were repaired and the shed was leveled. The leaking roof was removed and a new plywood subroof was added before a metal roof was installed. The original walls and damaged windows were removed and replaced by a panel wall plus vinyl siding. A new floor was added and storage shelves installed. Finally, a custom-made wide door was built. More than 280 hours of work were contributed to completely refurbish this much-needed storage shed. The metal roof was donated by Mac Metal Sales of Reynoldsville. Meterko sold first aid kits, cutlery, and candy as fundraisers. He also received donations to help offset the project cost of $1,274.
The Eagle Board of Review was composed of Stacie Averill, chair, James Garman, Warren Danner, and Kathy Matts, Bucktail Council Advancement Committee Chair. Unit Commissioner Webster affirmed that Eagle Scout Meterko satisfied all requirements for the rank of Eagle.
A variety of commendations were reviewed by Unit Commissioner Webster. State Representative Cris Dush presented Meterko with a commendation from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. Commendations were also received from Jefferson County Judge John H. Foradora, Jefferson County Commissioners, State Senator Joseph Scarnati, U.S. Congressman Glenn T. Thompson, and the National Boy Scouts of America.
