DuBOIS — The Catholic community in northwest Pennsylvania united in a faith-filled day of generosity on Dec. 1 through the #iGiveCatholic day of giving. Responding with gifts large and small, 1,389 individuals donated $243,498 in support of 111 Catholic organizations throughout the 13-county Diocese of Erie.
With the theme Give Catholic on Giving Tuesday, #iGiveCatholic is an annual 24-hour online giving event uniting Catholics across the nation to raise as many charitable dollars as possible for Catholic parishes, schools, and nonprofit ministries. Catholics across northwest Pennsylvania were invited to join in and give to the ministries that shape their hearts and souls.
St. Michael the Archangel Parish in DuBois had a very successful day, receiving $4,000 in gifts and additional $1,250 from two monetary prizes donated by Northwest Bank and an anonymous donor.
Msgr. Richard Siefer, pastor of Saint Michael parish said, “This was a successful campaign because of the support of our office staff; they really embraced the project.”
Other local participating organizations were St. Catherine of Siena Parish raising just more than $4,000, and DuBois Central Catholic School with $2,800.
The Catholic Foundation of Northwest Pennsylvania facilitated #iGiveCatholic for the first time in 2019 when 561 donors gave a total of $92,843 to 67 organizations in the Diocese of Erie.
Reacting to this year’s improved results, Lisa Louis, executive director of the Catholic Foundation said, “The response to #iGiveCatholic in 2020 is uplifting for all of us near the end of a very difficult year. The Catholic spirit and generosity in our region are humbling and inspiring. We are thrilled by the response to the #iGiveCatholic program.”
To offer incentive for the giving day, participating ministries were eligible to win cash prizes by attaining predetermined goals on the day of the event and during the advanced giving period. An over $20,000 cash prize pool was available thanks to event sponsors and a generous anonymous donor dedicated to supporting the Catholic community.
The Catholic Foundation of Northwest Pennsylvania is the only community foundation in the Diocese of Erie (northwest Pennsylvania) guided by Catholic values and investment principles. It is governed by a board of directors comprised of Catholic lay men and women from throughout the diocese. The Catholic Foundation inspires and unites Catholics in supporting their faith community and creating a Catholic legacy. They assist donors in providing for the long-terms needs of the Catholic ministries in the community.