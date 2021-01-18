UNIVERSITY PARK — While the search for a new director continues, Penn State College of Arts and Architecture Dean B. Stephen Carpenter II has appointed Center for the Performing Arts Assistant Director Lea Asbell-Swanger as interim director.
She assumes administrative leadership duties at the center while also overseeing general operations associated with her existing position.
“I am honored to take on this role as it is a privilege to lead—even temporarily—the experienced and supportive team of professionals at the Center for the Performing Arts,” she said.
Carpenter also announced that, in the spirit of collaboration, Audience and Program Development Director Amy Dupain Vashaw and Finance Director Annie Doncsecz are assuming increased responsibilities while they continue to serve as heads of their respective departments.
“I am pleased Lea, Amy and Annie have agreed to take on these roles and the additional associated responsibilities,” Carpenter said. “We have a good team, and the CPA is in good hands.”
George Trudeau retired in December after more than 16 years as director of the center.
Learn more about the Center for the Performing Arts at www.cpa.psu.edu. Find the Center for the Performing Arts on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PSCPA, on Twitter at www.twitter.com/psupresents and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/psupresents.