PENFIELD — The following are interpretive programs announced at Parker Dam State Park.
June 19 Matchless Fire at 7:30 p.m. at the Campground Amphitheater
Learn how people started fires before matches or lighters. Fire by friction, flint and steel, and fire by compression will all be explored.
June 20“Birds of a Feather” at 9 a.m., outside of the CCC Museum
Those interested in seeing and learning about the variety of birds in the park can join the flock as it takes a short stroll in the morning. Please bring binoculars and field guides.
“Natural Symbols of Pennsylvania” at 2 p.m. at the hill near the boat rental
Pennsylvania has tremendous biodiversity and the natural symbols that represent the state are just as diverse. Learn more about the official natural symbols of Penn’s Woods and the uniqueness that makes them great representations of the Keystone State.
“Social Distancing — Animals Did It First” at 8:30 p.m. at the Campground Amphitheater
Animals have been social distancing for a long time. Learn the why, and the how of these behaviors. Then, watch for these behaviors at the park.
June 21“Tea and Talk” at 7 p.m. at the Beach House back step
Bring a cup to sample some sweet fern/mountain mint tea, grown right at the park. Talk is whatever interests people about the environment. The Sunday evening tea and talk has been a summer tradition for over 25 years.
Note to visitors attending educational and interpretive programs at the park:
Program attendees are advised they must have face masks in their possession, social distancing will be required during the program, and attendance will be limited. Cooperation is appreciated.